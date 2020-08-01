 WWE Adds Two More Matches To This Week's NXT On USA

WWE has announced two new matchups for this week’s episode of NXT on USA. World champion Keith Lee will take on Cameron Grimes in a non-title contest following a confrontation the two had on last week’s show. Also competing will be Bronson Reed taking on former TM61 member Shane Thorne in singles-action.

UPDATED CARD IS BELOW:

-Damian Priest versus Oney Lorcan versus Ridge Holland
-Imperium versus Undisputed Era for the NXT tag team championship
-Rhea Ripley versus Dakota Kai to determine a new number one contender
-Bronson Reed versus Shane Thorne
-Keith Lee versus Cameron Grimes

