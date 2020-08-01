WWE Adds Two More Matches To This Week’s NXT On USA

WWE has announced two new matchups for this week’s episode of NXT on USA. World champion Keith Lee will take on Cameron Grimes in a non-title contest following a confrontation the two had on last week’s show. Also competing will be Bronson Reed taking on former TM61 member Shane Thorne in singles-action.
.@bronsonreedwwe is set to battle fellow Aussie @ShaneThorneWWE THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT!https://t.co/94aVNGkArj pic.twitter.com/fubsozGeOm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 1, 2020
Last week, @CGrimesWWE said he wanted to teach #NXTChampion @RealKeithLee about respect. Will he come to eat those words when they square off THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT?https://t.co/I9bwL2Z9Pd pic.twitter.com/72LB1v33DX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 1, 2020
UPDATED CARD IS BELOW:
-Damian Priest versus Oney Lorcan versus Ridge Holland
-Imperium versus Undisputed Era for the NXT tag team championship
-Rhea Ripley versus Dakota Kai to determine a new number one contender
-Bronson Reed versus Shane Thorne
-Keith Lee versus Cameron Grimes
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/2020
- Alexa Bliss Attacked By The Fiend on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman