The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been officially announced for Sunday, May 16.

This year’s Backlash pay-per-view will have a twist with the branding as it will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring fallout from WrestleMania 37. The name of the event was confirmed during tonight’s Night Two broadcast of WrestleMania 37 by Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

WWE has focused on WrestleMania fallout taking place at past Backlash events, but this is the first time they used “WrestleMania” in the name of the show.

This shoots down a recent report on Money In the Bank taking place on May 16. That report stated that Backlash would be held on Sunday, June 20. WWE announcing WrestleMania Backlash for May 16 could be a sign that Money In the Bank will be held on June 20.

Both WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank will take place from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE pay-per-view schedule. Below is the new logo for WrestleMania Backlash:

