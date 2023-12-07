A top WWE superstar is being advertised to return on tomorrow’s Tribute To The Troops edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has not been seen on television since September, but is being advertised for the blue-brand’s show. This confirms a report that surfaced last week hinting that the Phenomenal One was nearing a comeback.

Seems like the news about AJ Styles coming back this Friday on #SmackDown is true! (Via, https://t.co/r5NQgCfkYc SmackDown Ad) pic.twitter.com/3ESb0xsORQ — ♡manny♡ (@manny_g_erasmo) December 6, 2023

Since Styles has been out his old rival Randy Orton returned to WWE from injury, as well as CM Punk, who will be appearing on the Tribute To The Troops SmackDown as well.