WWE is advertising for former women’s champion Bianca Belair to be at the November 4th Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

As noted, a report surfaced yesterday stating that the EST would be making her return to television soon, and could potentially be appearing on this Friday’s edition of SmackDown from San Antonio. The report also stated that Belair is expected to be competing at Crown Jewel.

WWE have basically confirmed this by releasing Belair on the Crown Jewel poster, which also features LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Logan Paul. You can check that out below.