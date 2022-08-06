WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar’s return.

The Beast is the featured superstar being advertised for the company’s Day 1 premium live event, which takes place on January 1st 2023 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia. Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam.

Last year’s Day 1 saw Lesnar capture the WWE championship in a fatal five-way match that also included Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E.

