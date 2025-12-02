WWE is already looking ahead to the Raw fallout after WrestleMania 42.

And according to early advertising, they’re bringing one of the biggest names in company history along for the ride.

The company has officially begun advertising John Cena for the Monday, April 20, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, which takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

This appearance jumps out immediately because of where Cena is in his career timeline.

The 17-time world champion has one advertised WWE date left before he steps away from the ring for good. His retirement match goes down next month at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 inside Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, a bout that will close the book on more than two decades of Cena’s in-ring career.

WWE is currently running “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent.

This Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown will host the tournament finals between Gunther and LA Knight.

The winner advances to face Cena on 12/13 in his official retirement match.

Despite the looming finality, WWE is keeping Cena’s name in the spotlight heading into WrestleMania season and beyond. His post-Mania Raw appearance in Las Vegas confirms that his on-screen involvement won’t end immediately after his retirement bout, even if his in-ring career does.

In addition to John Cena, WWE is also advertising several top names for the 4/20 post-WrestleMania Raw, including:

* Gunther

* Rhea Ripley

* Liv Morgan

* “Main Event” Jey Uso

* Lyra Valkyria

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding John Cena’s WWE retirement status continue to surface.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update On Reaction To Paul Heyman Shoving Young Fan & Alternate Video Camera Angle Reveals More Details