Reactions from the pro wrestling world are starting to surface regarding the passing of Japanese pro wrestling legend Kuniaki Kobayashi.

As noted, the former NJPW star passed away at the age of 68 this week after battling an illness.

WWE executive William Regal, AEW stars “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Rocky Romero, as well as NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi and Japanese stars Hiromu Takahashi, Henare and Chase Owens are among those who have taken to X to share their reactions to the sad news.

William Regal wrote: Very sorry to hear of the passing of Kuniaki Kobayashi. A brilliant wrestler who wasn’t heralded enough for his exceptional skills and being a huge part of the early ‘80’s Jr Heavyweight division in NJPW. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. I think every tour I did for NJPW I did in the 90’s he was on. Rest well.”

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer wrote: “RIP Kobayashi San!”

Rocky Romero wrote: “Kobayashi-san was such a G. He will be missed. RIP my friend.”

Chase Owens wrote: “R.I.P Kobayashi San.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi wrote in Japanese (translated via Google): “After Mr. Kobayashi retired in April 2000, he took care of the dojo. He taught all of us, including the current students, many things. Thank you very much. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.”

Henare wrote in Japanese: “I dedicate this victory to Kobayashi-san.”

Hiromu Takahashi wrote in Japanese: “Fisherman’s Suplex practice during the tour, stomping, daily breakfast, cockroach yogurt, ghost incidents, cat Kayo-chan, eat it up! I have countless memories with Kobayashi-san. Thank you very much. We sincerely pray for the repose of your soul.”

