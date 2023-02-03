The pro wrestling world is paying tribute to WWE Legend Lanny Poffo, who passed away at the age of 68 earlier today, as announced by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan. There’s still no word on Poffo’s cause of death, but he was recently in New Jersey for a virtual signing and appeared to be fine.

WWE issued a statement on Poffo’s passing through their website.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect.WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans,” WWE wrote.

AEW also paid tribute to Poffo, who appeared on the January 8 2020 edition of Dynamite

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Lanny Poffo. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW tweeted.

Poffo first debuted for the NWA as a rookie in 1974, and held a few different titles in promotions under the NWA banner. The promotion also paid tribute to Poffo today.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear about the passing of Lanny Poffo. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and fans,” they wrote.

WWE’s Adam Pearce remembered Poffo and former AWA star “Sodbuster” Kenny Jay, who passed away at the age of 85 this week.

“Godspeed, Lanny Poffo and Kenny Jay. I’m grateful that I had the pleasure of encountering both of you gentlemen along my journey, and that you were both nothing but kind and professional, positive and full of thoughtful guidance. Rest well, sirs. And thank you forever. [folded hands emoji],” Pearce wrote.

Former WWE writer and Seven Bucks Producer Brian Gewirtz paid tribute to Poffo and recalled some of his WWE moments.

“I can’t even describe how incredible it was watching The Genius beat Hulk Hogan by count-out on SNME. Brock beating Taker level of ‘Holy Shit’ for me as a teenager. His interplay with Howard Finkel in those pre match poems was sheer perfection too. Thank you and RIP Lanny Poffo,” Gewirtz wrote.

Poffo began wrestling back in 1974, and was known to fans at The Genius or Leaping Lanny. He was the younger brother to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, and son to WCW Hall of Famer Angelo Poffo. Poffo had runs with the AWA, the NWA, WWE, Mid-South Wrestling, and WCW, among others.

Below are more Poffo tributes from MCW, CCW, Frankie Kazarian, Tommy Dreamer, Virgil, Bobby Fulton, and several others:

