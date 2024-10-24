– The plagiarism lawsuit against WWE and AEW from Plaintiff Anthony Duane Wilson was officially dismissed by Judge Benita Y. Pearson of United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown on October 22.

– The scheduled January 2025 trial for the Ted DiBiase Jr. criminal case stemming from his April 2023 arrest was continued (postponed) by Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac. All deadlines and hearings related to the case were also pushed back. Originally, the Mississippi Southern District Court was set to place the former WWE Superstar on trial on January 7, 2025 with a pre-trial hearing set for December 13, 2024.