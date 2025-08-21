WWE and AEW have once again benefited from tax credits in the state of Ohio.

According to a new report from Cleveland.com, the Ohio Department of Development recently issued $46 million in tax credits for 27 different projects across the state.

Both WWE and AEW were included on the list.

For their upcoming 2025–2026 productions, AEW was awarded $2,134,560 in credits, while WWE received $1,096,941. This follows the 2024–2025 cycle, where AEW collected $1.275 million and WWE brought in $1.7 million through the same program.

Ohio continues to be a key state for both promotions, with several major events scheduled in the coming weeks. On August 24th, NXT Heatwave and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will run head-to-head, and on September 20th, WWE WrestlePalooza and AEW All Out: Toronto are also set to go against each other.