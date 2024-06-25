As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i passed away today at the age of 79. The news was broken by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i, who shared a post about his uncle on social media.

The waves of messages honoring Sika’s life have already begun to flood in. This includes statements from WWE, AEW, TNA, MLW, and top industry names like Natalya, Adam Pearce, Bully Ray, Taz, and many more. Check it out below.

WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/rY2LZznoVZ — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Wild Samoan Sika. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/gWbJmTEnyO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

TNA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Samoan wrestler Sika Anoaʻi. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/LdT4GA9BDy — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 25, 2024

Sending so much love today to @WWERomanReigns and the entire Anoa'i family. My dad always spoke so highly of Sika and Afa and my grandfather had so much respect for The Wild Samoans when they wrestled in Stampede Wrestling. Sika was a legend and a pioneer in our industry in so… https://t.co/m2BLYzEogF — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 25, 2024

Godspeed, Sika. Your legacy and contributions to our wonderful industry can never be questioned. My heart goes out to the entire Anoa’i family, their friends, and everyone touched by this. Rest well, sir. My respect, always. ☝️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2024

When I was high school, WWF did a show in our gymnasium.

We (the football team) was security for the guys to go to thier cars after the show. I had the honor of walking Afa & Sika to their vehicles and they both were so nice to me had me laughing a lot, great memory! My… pic.twitter.com/LLAwYgOCXw — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 25, 2024