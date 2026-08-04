Tributes continue to pour in following the passing of Dory Funk Jr.

After news broke on Tuesday that the legendary former NWA World Heavyweight Champion had passed away at the age of 85, the wrestling world came together to honor one of the sport’s most respected figures.

Major promotions across the industry shared messages remembering Funk’s remarkable career, including WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling, the NWA, and MLW, all recognizing his lasting impact on professional wrestling.

Numerous wrestlers and industry personalities also took to social media to pay tribute to the Hall of Famer. Among those honoring Funk were WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, Bruce Prichard and many others who reflected on his influence inside and outside the ring.

As tributes continue to be shared, the outpouring of respect serves as another reminder of the lasting legacy Dory Funk Jr. leaves behind after a career that helped shape generations of professional wrestling.

WWE is saddened to learn that Dory Funk Jr., a WWE Hall of Famer and influential wrestling trainer, has passed away.https://t.co/blBWolhKMf pic.twitter.com/lK9DCwwnFi — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Dory Funk Jr. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UGG5VcVGpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2026

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Dory Funk Jr., who was involved with many of TNA's early events including our very first event in 2002. We offer our sincere condolences to his fans, friends, and family. pic.twitter.com/tQ0LtvQT1r — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 4, 2026

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The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of Hall of Fame former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. On Feb. 11, 1969, Dory Jr. defeated Gene Kiniski to begin a landmark run as NWA Worlds Champion.… pic.twitter.com/dfJ6Zojl4y — NWA (@nwa) August 4, 2026

Dory Funk Jr. embodied the sweet science of pro wrestling, discipline, and tradition that defined generations of professional wrestling. A true traveling world champion, master grappler, and respected mentor, his influence reached far beyond the ring, shaping countless careers… — MLW (@MLW) August 4, 2026

Saddened to announce the passing of Dory Funk, Jr. From the Double Cross Ranch to the @WWE Hall of Fame, Dory’s style inspired countless performers in our industry. Whether it was at WrestleMania 2, WCW, ECW, or the dozens of NWA-affiliated promotions, his travels across North… pic.twitter.com/9XxPTzY7Pc — Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2026

R.I.P. Dory Funk Jr.

Greatest NWA World Champion.

Great friend and mentor.

Thank you for your generosity and kindness always.

Today is a sad day pic.twitter.com/pPJJ24SPId — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) August 4, 2026

I’m very saddened to hear of my friend Dory Funk Jr’s passing. From when I arrived in the US we met and he took the time to encourage and teach me. My deepest condolences to Marty and all the Funk family. Rest well.x pic.twitter.com/9jN7kp7AnT — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 4, 2026

On behalf of the Hart family, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dory Funk. My grandfather Stu said Dory was his favorite champion he ever had in Stampede Wrestling. “Dory was everything you could ask for in a professional wrestler.” Dory defined the word CLASSIC.… pic.twitter.com/BsdkocsD0Q — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 4, 2026