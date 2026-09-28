The pro wrestling world is starting to react to the tragic news regarding the passing of Benjamin Satterley.

Satterley, better known to fans as “The Bastard” PAC in AEW, and former Adrian Neville and Neville in WWE, passed away at the age of 40 this weekend. The news was confirmed by All Elite Wrestling with a statement less than 24 hours after he performed in the AEW National Championship match against Andrade El Idolo at the AEW All Out 2026 pay-per-view on September 26 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka PAC,” AEW wrote via social media. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

AEW’s statement continued, “Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

Soon after the news went public, the pro wrestling world began reacting. Featured below are comments on social media from various WWE, AEW and other pro wrestling stars and personalities reacting to the news of the passing of Benjamin “PAC” Satterley.

What a tragic day.

What an extremely talented person. Speechless…

RIP PAC. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 28, 2026

Omg!! So sorry to here the news about Pac. He was an incredible man and talent loved by us all. I am praying for his family and loved ones. RIP Pac🙏🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 28, 2026

I’m stunned…..idk what to say. I JUST saw him. My heart is fucking breaking, man. RIP PAC 💔 https://t.co/TMTccppGYv — HYAN ハイアン (@_thehyan) September 28, 2026

RIP PAC💔 everyday is a blessing — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) September 28, 2026

Loss for words The greatest in ring performer I think I’ve ever seen. An inspiration to so many. Truly captivating.

RIP Pac https://t.co/5DwXIfCNce — Charles Mason (@CharlesMas0n) September 28, 2026