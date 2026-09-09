WWE is already looking well ahead to WrestleMania 43.

During an appearance on The Varsity (full episode below), WWE President Nick Khan discussed the significance of bringing WrestleMania to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the company’s biggest event will take place outside of the United States or Canada.

“It’s never been outside of the US or Canada,” Khan said. “It’s going to be in Riyadh. It’s going to be a significant show.”

According to Khan, WWE isn’t simply in the early stages of planning the event. The company already has its creative direction mapped out, although those plans could obviously change depending on circumstances such as injuries.

“We’re already across the creative,” Khan said. “Of course that’s subject to any injury… we’re already across the creative.”

WWE also intends to create WrestleMania weekend experiences for fans who aren’t making the trip to Saudi Arabia, including events at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“And in addition to that, we announced two shows from the MSG Theater,” Khan said. “WrestleMania Saturday will have a watch along party followed by either NXT or AAA.”

He continued, “And the next day, MSG Theater, a watch along party, followed by either NXT or AAA, whichever one didn’t go on the Saturday night.”

Khan noted that WWE plans to hold similar viewing events elsewhere in the United States and internationally.

“So, we’re also going to do viewing parties and all of these things from the US and other countries,” he said.

With the magnitude of WWE taking WrestleMania overseas for the first time, Khan expressed confidence that the company will deliver.

“We think, ultimately, the fans will go home happy.”

Also during the interview, Nick Khan addressed fan complaints over WWE premium live events on ESPN.