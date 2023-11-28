CM Punk is back in WWE and the news cycle regarding his creative direction only continues to grow. A new report has surfaced revealing that WWE is already planning for the Second City Saint to clash with the company’s top act, but not immediately.

According to Sports Illustrated, WWE is already planning a CM Punk and Roman Reigns feud down the line. However, the report notes that Punk will be clashing with Seth Rollins first before he stands toe-to-toe with the Tribal Chief. It is indicated that Punk and Rollins could potentially main event the first night of WrestleMania 40, but that is FAR from confirmed.

Sports Illustrated also confirms previous reports about Punk’s contract being for a few years, as well as him behaving extremely nice to everyone backstage during WWE Raw. The former world champion cut his first promo back in WWE, where he referred to his return as “coming home.” If you missed it you can check it out below.