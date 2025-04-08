– Taped prior to WWE Raw in Minneapolis, MN. on Monday night for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event on Thursday, April 10, were Shayna Baszler vs. Maxxine Dupri and Alpha Academy vs. A-Town Down Under.

– There are already plans in the works for Fanatics to host a WWE-themed experience at The American Dream Mall in New Jersey during their annual WWE SummerSlam weekend.

– Damian Priest will be hosting the Slayer concert at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, PA. on September 20. Also on the bill are Suicidal Tendencies and Exodus.

– Rhea Ripley is the guest on the new episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+, which premieres on Wednesday. Next week’s guest will be “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.