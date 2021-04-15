WWE continues to release talents today as Samoa Joe and Bo Dallas are now gone.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE wished Mickie James, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Wesley Blake and Tucker the best in their future endeavors. They have since announced Joe and Bo’s departures.

There is no exact word on what led to each departure as of this writing, but this is likely another round of post-WrestleMania roster cleaning.

Joe last wrestled in February 2020 but had been doing RAW commentary while recovering from injuries. He was removed from the RAW team this past Monday when Corey Graves and newcomer Adnan Virk were brought on. He had been with WWE since May 2015.

Dallas had not wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019 and there had been no explanation for his absence, but it was recently reported that he was preparing for life after wrestling by getting into real estate and living on the farm he shares with Liv Morgan. Dallas had been with WWE since 2008.

Stay tuned for more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the departures:

Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James and other Superstars released WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021. We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors.

