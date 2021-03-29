WWE and A&E have announced that two of the upcoming documentaries from the “Biography: WWE Legends” series will be screened with a six-city drive-in screening event.

The free events will include exclusive early previews of select “Biography” films, give-aways and more. The outdoor drive-ins begin on Tuesday, April 6 in Houston, Texas with a screening on the doc for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker screenings will also take place on Monday, April 12 in Memphis, and Thursday, April 15 in Atlanta. The other three screenings will be on the doc for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin – Tuesday, April 13 in Detroit, Wednesday, April 14 in Indianapolis, and Saturday, April 17 in Philadelphia.

There is no word on if WWE and A&E plans to screen the other 6 “Biography” documentaries, but Austin and Booker are the only names announced as of this writing.

The 8-part “Biography: WWE Legends” series will begin on Sunday, April 18 with the Austin premiere at 8pm ET on the A&E channel. A new two-hour episode will air each Sunday at 8pm ET, as the lead-in to a new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures with hosts Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The other WWE Hall of Famers featured in the “Biography” series are Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior.

The Savage episode will premiere on April 25, Piper on May 2, Booker on May 9, Michaels on May 16, Hart on May 23, Foley on May 30, and Warrior on June 6. A&E worked with WWE Studios on the series.

Stay tuned for more on the “Biography: WWE Legends” docuseries from WWE and A&E. Below is the trailer for the series, along with the full announcement on the new drive-in screenings, which includes drive-in locations and full details:

A&E AND WWE® ANNOUNCE MULTI-CITY DRIVE-IN SCREENING EVENT FEATURING DOCUMENTARIES CREATED UNDER THE BIOGRAPHY BANNER FREE OUTDOOR SCREENINGS BEGINNING TUESDAY, APRIL 6 TO TAKE PLACE IN HOUSTON, INDIANAPOLIS, ATLANTA, MEMPHIS, DETROIT AND PHILADELPHIA New York, NY—March 29, 2021 —A&E Network and WWE® are bringing the stories of some of the most memorable WWE Legends straight to fans across America with a six-city, sneak peek, drive-in screening event. In each city, fans will enjoy exclusive early previews of select “Biography” films and will be eligible for special giveaways. Fans can RSVP to the free screening in their city at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aampe-network-and-wwe-studios-32853200789. With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, the eight original two-hour documentaries under the award-winning “Biography” banner showcase the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin®, “Macho Man” Randy Savage®, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™, Booker T®, Shawn Michaels®, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior. The new “Biography” specials are helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers to chronicle the success of these WWE Legends and their lasting mark on both sports entertainment and popular culture. The ‘Biography’ partnership premieres Sunday, April 18 on A&E with “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” at 8pm ET/PT followed by the premiere of new series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” at 10pm ET/PT. Screening Locations and Details Tuesday, April 6: Moonstruck Drive-In, Houston, TX “Biography: ‘Booker T” Screening – Monday, April 12: Malco Summer Drive-In, Memphis, TN “Biography: Booker T” Screening – Tuesday, April 13: Ford-Wyoming Drive-In, Detroit. MI “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” Screening – Wednesday, April 14: Center Brook Drive-In, Indianapolis, IN “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” Screening – Thursday, April 15: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, Atlanta, GA “Biography: Booker T” Screening – Saturday, April 17: Parking Lot Theaters, Philadelphia, PA “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” Screening – The WWE “Biography” documentaries are produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE Studios are Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Susan Levison, and Richard Lowell. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

