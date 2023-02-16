A&E’s new series with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has been officially announced.

As noted last month, there were plans for “Stone Cold Takes on America” to begin airing on A&E once the third season of “Biography: WWE Legends” wraps up. Austin’s show was set to begin airing on Sunday, April 9, and then end on Sunday, June 11.

In an update, A&E announced today that “Stone Cold Takes on America” will premiere on Sunday, April 30 at 10pm ET, not April 9. The show will be a part of the WWE Superstar Sunday programming block on A&E, which also includes season two of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” Most Wanted Treasures will premiere on April 30 at 9pm ET as the one-hour lead-in to Austin’s new show.

The 10-part “Stone Cold Takes on America” series will feature one-hour episodes, with The Texas Rattlesnake hitting the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans. The trailer and more details can be found below.

A&E also confirmed today that season two of “Most Wanted Treasures” will feature WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Booker T and Mick Foley leading the search for iconic WWE memorabilia. Each one-hour episode will feature the trio traveling the country alongside other Hall of Famers such as Austin, DX, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Bill Goldberg and others. The items they’re hunting for include DX’s Invasion Jeep, Stone Cold’s cement truck, the Mega Powers Robe worn by WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, Goldberg’s WWE debut jacket, the bagpipes played by WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, and more.

The WWE Superstar Sunday block on A&E will return this Sunday, February 19 with season 3 of “Biography: WWE Legends” and season 3 of the “WWE Rivals” show. You can click here and here for full details.

The full press release issued to us today can be seen below, with details on Most Wanted Treasures, and the trailer for Austin’s new show:

