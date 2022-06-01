WWE and A&E have officially announced their next line-up of programming, which kicks off on Sunday, July 10 at 8pm ET.

The 9-week event kicks off with the second season of the “Biography: WWE Legends” documentaries. These two-hour episodes will feature WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, DX, Edge, Kurt Angle and The Bella Twins, plus Lex Luger, Rey Mysterio, and WrestleMania I.

The first season of WWE Rivals will then begin at 10pm ET that Sunday night. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. will lead a roundtable discussion of various stars. Each one-hour episode will feature archival footage as well as interviews with the WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars involved. Rivalries featured on the first season are Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge, and the Monday Night Wars.

Another new series called WWE Smack Talk will premiere at 11pm ET that Sunday, following Rivals. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Hot 97 host and WWE on-air talent Peter Rosenberg, and WWE on-air talent Jackie Redmond will host the half-hour episodes, breaking down the biggest moments from the Biography and Rivals episodes that aired earlier in the night. The hosts will welcome various wrestlers and celebrity guests to discuss the night’s events.

It’s interesting to note that this announcement does not mention the new season of WWE Most Wanted Treasures, which was revealed back in March when WWE and A&E announced their extended partnership for more than 130 hours of new programming. For what it’s worth, that announcement also did not include the WWE Smack Talk series. You can see the original announcement from March at this link.

The original “Biography: WWE Legends” docuseries was A&E’s most-watched series of 2021, while season one of Most Wanted Treasures was A&E’s most-watched new series of 2021.

Below is the trailer and full press release issued to us today:

