– The final viewership for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown will be delayed until tomorrow afternoon due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Tonight’s RAW viewership will be delayed until Wednesday, Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling viewership will be delayed until Thursday, and the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite numbers will be delayed until Friday.

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Shut ‘Em Down” theme song for RETRIBUTION. The song was done by Def Rebel, and can also be found on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

