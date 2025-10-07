As previously noted, Nielsen has rolled out a major overhaul to its television ratings methodology with the introduction of the “Big Data + Panel” system — a new model that combines traditional panel data with extensive digital and streaming metrics, as well as live sports viewership. The change marks one of the biggest evolutions to Nielsen’s ratings framework in decades, and its potential impact on how networks and advertisers assess programming value has been a hot topic across the industry.

Fightful Select’s latest Answers Q&A offered further insight this week into how the two biggest wrestling companies in the United States — WWE and AEW — have responded to the update. According to the report, neither promotion has expressed any visible concern or pushback regarding the new measurement system. If there are any internal worries, they haven’t been shared publicly or even internally in a noticeable way.

Within AEW, there has reportedly been some informal internal communication about Nielsen’s new metrics and what they entail. While staff and talent were made aware of the updated methodology, sources described these conversations as “educational” rather than formal meetings or briefings. The overall reaction within AEW was said to be measured and calm, with no significant signs of anxiety about how the shift might affect weekly ratings.

For WWE, the sentiment appears to be similar. Despite the increased scrutiny that often surrounds the company’s television numbers, there has been no indication of any concern from internal or external sources. On the network side, representatives connected to both companies have continued to describe professional wrestling as a strong and reliable performer in their programming lineups, particularly in the live sports and entertainment category that advertisers covet most.

At this stage, there are no major red flags or changes expected in how either promotion’s television performance will be interpreted under the “Big Data + Panel” model.

Interestingly, this latest discussion on TV ratings arrives just as WWE and AEW prepare for a rare head-to-head battle in primetime. Due to Major League Baseball postseason coverage on TBS, AEW will present a special Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, airing as a two-and-a-half-hour broadcast starting at 8:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, WWE NXT will counter on The CW Network with the NXT vs. TNA Showdown event — a co-promoted special featuring crossover appearances from TNA Wrestling talent.

With both companies putting forward stacked cards and Nielsen’s new data model in play, tonight’s showdown will serve as an early test of how “Big Data + Panel” captures viewership in an increasingly fragmented, streaming-driven landscape.