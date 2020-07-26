WWE and AEW Stars Support Xavier Woods’ Campaign To Host New G4TV

Earlier today, we reported on New Day member Xavier Woods officially beginning his campaign to host the G4TV channel, which is returning in 2021 after being off the air for 7 years. Woods would be a suitable candidate for the job due to his experience as an entertainer, his PHD, and his successful gaming Youtube channel, UpUpDownDown, which has over two million subscribers.

Now…WWE stars and AEW’s Kenny Omega have taken to Twitter to support Woods’ journey by sharing his video and #Creed4G4 hashtag, which began trending shortly after his announcement. Check it out below.

Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya… pic.twitter.com/WbouDTzK0R — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2020