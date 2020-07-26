WWE and AEW Stars Support Xavier Woods’ Campaign To Host New G4TV

Earlier today, we reported on New Day member Xavier Woods officially beginning his campaign to host the G4TV channel, which is returning in 2021 after being off the air for 7 years. Woods would be a suitable candidate for the job due to his experience as an entertainer, his PHD, and his successful gaming Youtube channel, UpUpDownDown, which has over two million subscribers.
Now…WWE stars and AEW’s Kenny Omega have taken to Twitter to support Woods’ journey by sharing his video and #Creed4G4 hashtag, which began trending shortly after his announcement. Check it out below.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 26, 2020
Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya… pic.twitter.com/WbouDTzK0R
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2020
The only host we want it’s his destiny #creed4g4 @g4tv 😁😍🤗 https://t.co/9oQQMwZELZ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 26, 2020
It’s crazy how perfect he is to be the host. #Creed4G4 https://t.co/Qi3xIEuxWc
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 26, 2020
#Creed4G4 https://t.co/x1ZW4CRFF1
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 26, 2020
- AJ Styles Believes Dixie Carter “100% Ruined TNA,” Talks Working With Vince Russo
- Drew McIntyre No Longer Defending The WWE Championship On Monday’s Raw
- Drew McIntyre Hints At Match Stipulation With Dolph Ziggler?
- Nick Aldis Fires Back At Bruce Prichard Saying He Doesn’t Have The “It Factor,” Takes A Shot At Raw Ratings
- Luke Gallows Talks Signing With IMPACT: “They Put Together A Very Nice Offer”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing