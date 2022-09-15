WWE’s Sheamus and Happy Baron Corbin had a Twitter exchange today, that led to AEW’s MJF jumping in. The back & forth ended with MJF and Corbin teaming up to take shots at Sheamus.

The exchange began when Sheamus made a tweet that was an apparent knock at the annual PWI 500 list, which was released earlier this week at this link.

Sheamus tweeted his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022” and included no one but himself. Corbin responded with the “bold strategy” GIF from the Dodgeball movie.

Corbin captioned his tweet with, “If you tell people over and over and over and over and over maybe they will believe it.”

Sheamus then tweeted an update to his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022” list and put Corbin at #126. He added, “(stats dont lie)”

Corbin responded and apparently thought Sheamus’ tweets were a reference to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter from Dave Meltzer.

“Thanks for the info. I’m not a mark so I didn’t read the issue. See if you can get Dave to retweet you,” Corbin wrote back to Sheamus.

Sheamus responded, “Kayfabe bro, kayfabe… real heels wear scarfs.”

MJF, wearer of scarves, seemed to take offense to Sheamus’ tweet to Corbin as he responded with, “Sad.”

Sheamus responded with the Connor McGregor GIF that says, “Who the fook is that guy???”

The Devil Himself then responded with heat for The Celtic Warrior.

“The guy you alluded to,” MJF wrote back to Sheamus. “Stop now or I’m gonna devour you. You can rock 6 inch lifts and play top guy, but you’ve been handed the ball multiple times and fell. I’m glad you’re having a resurgence and finally figured out how to get over. It only took you a decade. Took me 1 day.”

Sheamus responded with the “eyes” emoji and a GIF of Chris Jericho wearing a scarf when he was in WWE back in 2016, but MJF wasn’t buying it, and said he hopes Corbin ends Sheamus.

“Yes you were def referring to a guy who wore a scarf back in 2016. Ya Got me. Can’t wait for my boy @BaronCorbinWWE to end you,” MJF wrote.

Sheamus responded to that post with a scarf emoji, and with a GIF of Elias that says, “OK, I can’t look at that…”

Corbin also responded to Sheamus’ “scarfs” tweet and defended MJF.

“There you go again….. internet please love me. Look I’m hinting at so called forbidden things. Side note his scarf is awesome, and I might buy him a matching fedora just because,” Corbin wrote.

MJF responded to that tweet from Corbin with a GIF of people clapping from the Schitt’s Creek TV show.

Sheamus wrote back, “It’s ok Corbs, it’s ok. You are enough. Look in the mirror and say: ‘i am enough… I AM ENOUGH DAMMIT!!'”

Corbin wrote back, “That would be a good one iiiiifffff I was the one tweeting about how good my matches are everyday! Just some friendly advice….. if you are that good people would tell you, you wouldn’t have to tell them .. Repeatedly!”

It appears that is where the exchange ended, at least for now.

