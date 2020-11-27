– This week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings are delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The numbers will be released some time on Monday morning.

The ratings for this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode will also be delayed. The numbers for SmackDown will be released next Tuesday morning.

– SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on working guest commentary during this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Owens filled in for Wade Barrett for one night only.

“I really can’t overstate how great it was to be part of last night’s @WWENXT show. Being around that group of extremely talented people is an opportunity I’ll never turn down. Also, Kyle O’Reilly is the best. Happy Thanksgiving, guys!,” he wrote.

Owens also hosted an episode of The KO Show, featuring Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff. That segment was done to set up the Triple Threat for the title at the “Takeover: War Games 2020” event. You can see his tweet below:

I really can’t overstate how great it was to be part of last night’s @WWENXT show. Being around that group of extremely talented people is an opportunity I’ll never turn down. Also, Kyle O’Reilly is the best. Happy Thanksgiving, guys! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 26, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.