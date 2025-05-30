WWE is set to strengthen its partnership with the Big 12 Conference, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

As part of the expanded collaboration, WWE will reportedly stage SmackDown events in select Big 12 markets the night before major college football games involving conference teams.

This includes an international kickoff for Week 0, where WWE SmackDown will be held in Ireland on August 22, one day prior to the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup in Dublin on August 23. Another event is expected in Orlando ahead of the UCF vs. North Carolina game, scheduled for September 25.

The move further aligns WWE with major collegiate sports audiences, building on their ongoing crossover appeal.