Call of Duty revealed an exciting collaboration with WWE for Season 5, set to launch on July 24.

It's about to be a smackdown @WWE is bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5 starting July 24 ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AXkfo7Xdcl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 12, 2024

While specific details are yet to be disclosed, this partnership continues WWE’s trend of teaming up with popular video game franchises. In the past, WWE has collaborated with Rocket League, Fortnite, and Fall Guys.

