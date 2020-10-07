WWE is now hosting virtual meet & greets with Cricket Wireless.
As seen below, Big E will be featured on Friday, October 9 at 11am.
The free event sold out in under an hour today, but it looks like more virtual meet & greets from WWE and Cricket will be announced soon.
BIG NEWS for @WWEBigE fans: Registration is open NOW to #CricketNation and our @WWE family. Go, go, go! https://t.co/QVkjIaT4E0 pic.twitter.com/Oq875CuQof
— Cricket Wireless (@Cricketnation) October 7, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.