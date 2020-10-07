WWE and FOX will be celebrating season two of SmackDown on FOX later this month.

It was announced today that the celebration of the second season of SmackDown on FOX will include a SmackDown Kickoff pre-show on Friday, October 16 at 7:30pm ET. Former WWE talent Renee Young will host that pre-show with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They will be joined with Superstars and other special guests, live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. The season two premiere of SmackDown will then air at 8pm ET.

The celebration also includes the “Best WWE Moments of 2020” special that we reported on earlier today. That special will air this Sunday, October 11 along with FOX’s NFL programming. Fans with a NFL game airing at 1pm ET can watch the WWE special at 4:30pm ET, while fans with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET can watch the WWE special at 3pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on the second season of SmackDown on FOX. Below is WWE’s full announcement sent to us this afternoon:

FOX SPORTS CELEBRATES SEASON TWO OF FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN WITH A SLATE OF WWE SPECIALS WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020 Airs Adjacent to FOX NFL Singleheader on Sunday, Oct. 11 FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW Airs Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 PM ET/PT on FOX Los Angeles – With FOX Sports’ fall programming slate ramping up, including the start of season two of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, the network is set to deliver two new WWE specials. On Sunday, Oct. 11, catch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020, an exciting look back at the year’s biggest stars and most memorable moments in WWE. The special airs adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts airing in-market at 1:00 PM ET and 4:05 PM ET. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020 at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET. In celebration of the second season of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, FOX Sports’ WWE personalities come together for a special FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 16. Longtime broadcaster Renee Paquette and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T host a bevy of WWE Superstars and special guests live from the brand new “WWE ThunderDome” in Orlando. The FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT and 6:30 PM CT/MT, leading into the season premiere of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT and 7:00 PM CT/MT. On the digital front, FOX Sports elevates its WWE coverage with the addition of its newest multimedia contributor, Ryan Satin. The former editor-in-chief of “Pro Wrestling Sheet” joins the network’s digital team just in time for the WWE Draft, which he discusses in his first FOX Sports column.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.