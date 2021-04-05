WWE and G4 are teaming up for a new video game competition series that will premiere on the G4 network this fall.

The show, which has not been named yet, will be hosted by RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods, who was recently named as G4’s first announced on-air talent.

WWE will serve as Executive Producer of the series.

The competition will feature some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other, playing some of the most popular video game titles.

Stay tuned for more on the new WWE – G4 program. Below is the full announcement issued today by WWE, with comments from Woods:

G4 and WWE partner for a video game competition series premiering on G4 this fall Los Angeles – April 5, 2021 – G4, the next-generation network created for gamers, by gamers, and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced they are partnering for a video game competition series premiering on G4 this fall. The program will be hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed, G4’s first-announced on-air talent, and will pit some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other, playing some of the most popular video games to settle scores… with scores. “Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to have my own show,” said Woods. “Not only will I host, but I’ll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.” “This partnership combines WWE’s sports-entertainment and G4’s competitive entertainment to bring a truly unique offering only these brands can offer,” said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. “The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed’s electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to both as well.” “Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit to headline our new series with G4,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “From console and mobile games to WWE’s successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, WWE’s influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next step in the evolution of the company’s gaming strategy.” The announcement comes as G4 begins its Epic April celebration, a tradition started during its first run on-air in which the network unveils an absurd amount of talent and programming announcements, runs big giveaways, and pulls off more-than-a-few-calls-from-HR-inducing stunts. Another major G4 announcement will take place during WWE’s UUDD WrestleMania Gaming Event premiering Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m. ET on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel. WWE will serve as an Executive Producer for the program. As part of the joint partnership, G4 and WWE will take the program to market together.

