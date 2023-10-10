An update on WWE’s deal with the Hulu streaming service.

It appears the two sides have reached an agreement as all of the WWE content on the platform no longer has an expiration date as it did previously. While nothing has been confirmed or announced by WWE or Hulu this would indicate that the 11-year relationship between WWE and Hulu will continue.

Aside from playing Raw, NXT, and SmackDown replays the next day Hulu is also the home of several other WWE programs including Superstars and Main Event.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.