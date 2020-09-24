WWE and Hyundai have announced a new “Drive for Better” content series.

The 10-episode series features WWE Superstars telling stories and participating in appearances across the country, which demonstrate the mutual dedication that WWE and Hyundai have to enrich people’s lives.

The first episode debuted in July and featured The New Day, which you can see below. The latest episode premiered today and features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his recent virtual visit at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in California. You can also see that video below.

Below is the full press release sent to us today by WWE, featuring comments from Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda and WWE’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships, John Brody.

Hyundai and WWE Deliver Uplifting Moments in ‘DRIVE FOR BETTER’ Content Series FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 – Hyundai has partnered with WWE to develop the DRIVE FOR BETTER 10-episode content series. The content series features WWE Superstars telling stories and taking part in appearances across the country that demonstrate WWE and Hyundai’s mutual dedication to enriching people’s lives. The first episode debuted in July and the next will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his recent virtual visit with patients at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The series is posted on WWE’s digital platforms and the Superstars’ social media channels. “As an official sponsor of WWE, we are excited to be working together to share the personal stories of the Superstars and help put a smile on people’s faces,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “We both believe everyone deserves better and this series is representative of that.” “WWE and Hyundai‘s shared passion for supporting local communities truly makes this a rewarding partnership,” said John Brody, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships, WWE. “We are extremely grateful to Hyundai for their commitment and hope this series will inspire people across the country at a time when it’s needed most.” This new content series is part of a larger partnership between Hyundai and WWE that delivers brand and custom content integrations across WWE’s global media platforms in 2020, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views on WWE Network. Hyundai is also the Co-Presenting Partner of WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, September 27 and will receive weekly exposure in Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown programming throughout the month of September. Similar to Hyundai and WWE’s first partnership in 2018, the 2020 campaign will devote cross-platform WWE media assets to support Hyundai Hope On Wheels during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.