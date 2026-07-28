Rapper Ken Carson and WWE are officially set to release their hyped collaboration later this week.

Carson announced that his WWE-inspired clothing collection will launch on July 31 through Complex, marking the latest crossover between the sports entertainment giant and the music world.

While details regarding the apparel line have yet to be fully unveiled, the collaboration continues WWE’s recent trend of partnering with major names in hip-hop and popular culture.

WWE has increasingly worked alongside high-profile rappers in recent years, both through merchandise collaborations and television appearances. Travis Scott played a memorable role in the main event of WrestleMania 41, while Lil Yachty currently appears on WWE programming as the on-screen manager of WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.

With the July 31 release date now confirmed, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what the Ken Carson x WWE collaboration has in store.