WWE and Mars Wrigley have renewed their long-term partnership.

It was announced today that the renewal will make Snickers the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania 37. This marks the sixth straight year that Snickers has presented WWE’s Grandest Stage of Them All.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into SNICKERS’ popular campaign,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE’s 360-degree approach to activation and allows SNICKERS to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent.”

The expanded agreement will include custom video content with WWE Superstars showcasing how “out of sortsness” can be resolved with a Snickers bar. The commercials will air during RAW and SmackDown, and during WrestleMania 37 on Peacock’s WWE Network. There will also be new custom digital and social media content on the WWE website and YouTube channel.

WrestleMania 37 will also mark the first year that the WrestleMania 37 main event has been sponsored. It was announced today that Snickers will be the Presenting Partner of the WrestleMania Main Event match.

Snickers will be releasing limited edition candy bars featuring WWE Superstar taglines for the fourth straight year. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and The Miz will be featured. The candy bars will hit Dollar General stores in mid-March.

WWE noted in today’s announcement that WrestleMania 37 ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks, along with information on additional WrestleMania Week events.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

MARS WRIGLEY AND WWE® RENEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP Expanded Agreement Marks SNICKERS®’ Sixth Consecutive Year as Presenting Sponsor of WrestleMania NEWARK, NJ, and STAMFORD, Conn., February 18, 2021 – Mars Wrigley and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, making SNICKERS® the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the sixth consecutive year, taking place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The expanded agreement includes multiple pieces of custom video content featuring WWE Superstars showcasing how “out-of-sortsness” can be resolved with a satisfying SNICKERS. The spots will air in WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as well as during WrestleMania on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. New for 2021, the partnership names SNICKERS the Presenting Partner of the WrestleMania Main Event match, marking the first time the marquee match has ever been sponsored. “After an unpredictable year, we’re excited to bring fans some better moments by returning as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, SNICKERS. “We know the passionate WWE fan base is hungry for some entertainment, and we look forward to sharing those satisfying moments for the sixth year in a row.” “We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into SNICKERS’ popular campaign,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE’s 360-degree approach to activation and allows SNICKERS to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent.” The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel and No. 5 most-viewed channel in the world. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, SNICKERS has released limited-edition Hunger Bars featuring familiar taglines of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and The Miz. The bars will be on-shelf at Dollar General stores beginning in mid-March and available while supplies last. WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions, and will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.

