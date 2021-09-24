WWE is partnering with MGM for a reboot of American Gladiators.

Gladiators, the classic competition series that originally premiered in 1989, will be re-imagined for a new non-scripted series featuring various WWE Superstars, according to Deadline.

Mark Burnett and his team are currently pitching the rebooted series to broadcasters and streaming platforms. The new version of the show is which is on the format created by Johnny Feraro and Dan Carr.

A documentary on American Gladiators is set for an upcoming “30 For 30” special from ESPN and Vice Studios, but that appears to be unrelated to the WWE reboot.

American Gladiators originally ran from 1989-1996 in syndication, and was rebooted on NBC in 2008 with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali as hosts. A successful international reboot also aired on ITV in the UK between 1992-2000 with a revival on Sky in 2008. There have been 12 international adaptations of American Gladiators airing in 95 countries, as well as 114 arena tours.

This new reboot with WWE and MGM is the latest attempt to bring American Gladiators back after MGM, Ferraro, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg teamed up in 2018 to shop a remake that did not make it to air.

WWE and MGM will serve as executive producers on the new Gladiators project. There is no word on when filming might begin, or which Superstars will be involved, but we will keep you updated.

