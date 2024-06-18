More legal woes between WWE and MLW.

On June 13th, WWE requested a 90-day extension to contest Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) registration of the “Hart Foundation” trademark. This extension was granted, giving WWE until September 11th to file their opposition.

The “Hart Foundation” name carries significant weight in professional wrestling history, originally associated with the legendary wrestling family and their storied legacy within WWE. The Hart Foundation, comprised of iconic wrestlers like Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, left an indelible mark on the industry during the 1980s and 1990s.

This recent development is another chapter in the ongoing legal disputes between WWE and MLW. The relationship between the two organizations has been contentious, particularly after MLW successfully pressured WWE into settling an anti-trust lawsuit for $20 million. That lawsuit, filed by MLW, accused WWE of monopolistic practices that hindered competition and limited opportunities for wrestlers and promotions outside WWE’s sphere of influence.