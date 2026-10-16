WWE and Montez Ford are facing a lawsuit filed by a Cook County Sheriff’s officer over an incident that took place during a July 2026 episode of WWE Raw in Rosemont, Illinois.

Noel Lucas filed the lawsuit on October 14 in the Circuit Court of Cook County, naming WWE, Ford (real name Kenneth Crawford), and WWE subsidiary Event Services, LLC, as defendants.

Lucas, who was working off-duty security at the event, alleges that Ford performed an unwanted sexually suggestive “lap dance” on him during the live Netflix broadcast. He also claims WWE subsequently shared footage of the incident across its social media platforms.

The lawsuit includes 14 counts, including assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and alleged violations of the Illinois Gender Violence Act.

According to the filing, Ford performed the dance without Lucas’ consent, with the complaint stating:

“Defendant Crawford then began performing a sexually provocative dance immediately in front of and over Plaintiff [Lucas], repeatedly thrusting and gyrating his hips and pelvis towards Plaintiff, performing a sexualized ‘lap dance.'”

The filing further alleges that Ford’s “left inner thigh repeatedly rubbed against Plaintiff’s leg.”

Lucas claims the incident resulted in public humiliation and emotional distress, alleging that people mocked him afterward and that his children have been “mocked and ridiculed” at school.

His attorney, Whitney Barr, issued the following statement:

“Like so many law enforcement officers, Mr. Lucas works a second job in order to better provide for his children.”

Lucas is seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages, legal expenses, and an order preventing WWE and Ford from using his identity. He also alleges that WWE’s use of the footage violated the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.

A court hearing is scheduled for December 10. The allegations have not been proven in court.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)