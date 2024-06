WWE is partnering up with Nickelodeon.

In May, two sets of WWE x TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) figures were revealed. The first set includes The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) as Donatello and Michelangelo, with Roman Reigns as Shredder.

The second set will have Cody Rhodes as Leonardo, Rey Mysterio as Raphael, and Cody Rhodes as Casey Jones.

These figures will be available only at Target and are expected to launch later this year. Check out some the designs below.