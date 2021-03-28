A big story that occurred over the last week was Peacock censoring out or straight up removing several racist and controversial segments from WWE’s long troubled past, including Roddy Piper in blackface and Chairman Vince McMahon dropping the N-word on an episode of television.

In a new report from the New York Times Peacock issued a statement explaining that this is common for all of the content they have on their service, and that they are “reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices.”

WWE would also leave a comment in the article writing regarding the segments being removed. They write, ““Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards and practices.”

Peacock isn’t the only streaming service that has encountered these issues with controversial and untimely content. Disney+ has inserted a 12-second disclaimer in front of films like “Peter Pan” and “Dumbo” alerting watchers about the negative depictions or mistreatment of certain cultures.

You can check out the full New York Times report here.