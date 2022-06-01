A new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced.

WWE, Flair and FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi have entered into a partnership for “an unprecedented 2 hour documentary” that will be released at a later date.

The documentary will feature “never-before-revealed history” about The Nature Boy.

Rinaldi began his career back in 1993. He has worked for FOX Sports, ESPN, CNN/SI, and other outlets. Rinaldi is a 16-time Sports Emmy Award winner, a 7-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner, a 3-time Associated Press Award winner, and a USA Today Feature-of-the-Year Award winner.

This will be Flair’s first project with WWE since he was granted his release back on August 3 of last year.

No additional details were provided on the Flair documentary, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the new Flair project. Below is WWE’s brief announcement:

Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/0IZZf4J7CY — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2022

