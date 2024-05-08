The chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding an expansion of the WWE partnership. Speculation swirls around the possibility of a major WWE event heading overseas as part of this new deal, with all eyes on the King & Queen of the Ring event slated for Jeddah on May 25th.

Reports suggest that Turki Alsheikh aims to elevate the partnership by potentially bringing high-profile WWE spectacles like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia. This news arrives amidst the backdrop of the UFC extending its agreement with the Saudis, promising the return of both UFC and Power Slap events during the Riyadh Season, alongside sponsorship of UFC’s inaugural event at The Sphere in Las Vegas this September.

The debut of UFC in Saudi Arabia is anticipated for this June, further solidifying the country’s burgeoning status as a hub for global sports and entertainment. WWE’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia, albeit controversial at times, has seen significant growth since its inception in 2018, with annual events like the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel becoming fixtures on the calendar. Notably, prestigious WWE events such as Elimination Chamber and Night of Champions have also made their mark on Saudi soil in recent years.