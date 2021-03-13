WWE Superstars are calling on fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As seen below, WWE released a new video during Friday’s SmackDown with several Superstars encouraging fans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus when they are able to. They point fans to GetVaccineAnswers.org for more information on the vaccine.

The video features comments from Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and Montez Ford.

“COVID-19 changed our way of life,” Bryan stated to open the video. “The way we work, the way we play, the way we live.”

Belair added, “Right now COVID-19 vaccines are available to millions of Americans and soon they will be available to everyone.”

“Let’s get back to our lives and get vaccinated,” Mysterio said. “Roll up your sleeves and do your part for those you love.”

“This is our shot,” Bryan said. Ford continued to end the video, “And we can do this together.”

WWE wrote with the video, “COVID-19 has changed our way of life and, with COVID-19 vaccines available to millions and soon to everyone, this is our shot to roll up our sleeves and do our part.”

The vaccine has been a hot topic of discussion for many over the last few months. It’s interesting to note that WWE disabled comments on the YouTube video, which you can watch below:

