WWE and Shane McMahon Comment on Tonight’s RAW Return

Shane McMahon took to Twitter to hype his return to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW.
“Excited to return to #WWERaw tonight… time to shake some things up,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.
As noted, this will be Shane’s first appearance since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4 SmackDown on FOX premiere, which was also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show.
There’s no official word on what Shane will be doing tonight, but it’s believed that he may be involved with a “new concept” or the new stable being introduced. You can click here and click here for the latest backstage updates for tonight’s show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
WWE issued the following teaser announcement for Shane’s return:
Shane McMahon to return to Raw tonight
Shane-O-Mac is BACK!
Shane McMahon will return to Raw tonight in his first WWE appearance in nearly a year. The Best in the World put his career on the line in a Ladder Match against Kevin Owens last October, and his contract was terminated following his loss on the Friday Night SmackDown premiere.
What will Shane have in store for his return on the red brand?
Tune in to Monday Night Raw on the USA Network at 8/7 C to catch his return tonight.
Excited to return to #WWERaw tonight… time to shake some things up. https://t.co/Bs62gRC0hn
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 3, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
