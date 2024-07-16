Another WWE gaming collaboration.

The roster for the popular fighting series Street Fighter 6 will be coming to the WWE SuperCard game. The announcement was made by 2K Games in the following press release, which you can check out below.

Fan favorite WWE Superstars team up with the iconic Street Fighter 6 roster in a month-long limited event featuring exclusive game modes, cards, rewards, and more!

Direct from Metro City, the iconic STREET FIGHTER 6 roster is coming to team up with fan favorite WWE Superstars in WWE SuperCard*, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games, appearing July 17, 2024 through August 15, 2024. Featuring character cards for 13 new fighters including Ryu, Juri, Luke, and Chun-Li, along with uniquely themed cards for WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio, Xavier Woods, and Zelina Vega as they cosplay their favorite Street Fighter 6 characters. Fans can battle through special game modes for incredible rewards in this limited time event from July 15th through August 15th.

“Street Fighter game nights have been a staple of the studio for decades,” said Harley Howe, Studio Manager, Cat Daddy Games. “We’re extremely excited to welcome this franchise to the world of WWE SuperCard as both fans and players. We have done our best to build an experience blending the fusion of both games and hope everyone thoroughly enjoys it.”

Players can assemble their team of WWE Superstars and Street Fighter 6 legends to take on the new Tournament Mode, battling through the ranks to unlock new fighters. Next, power up for the Car Battle Mode, smashing through increasingly tougher vehicles to earn additional rewards.

Special in-game offers, daily streaks, bundles, Card Backs, and Equipment will also be available. Finally, players who conquer all the challenges in this limited time event can channel the Satsui no Hado to unlock a mighty new Akuma Limited Edition card.