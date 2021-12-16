The Swag Golf Company has announced a new licensing deal with WWE.

Swag Golf creates “over engineered, precision milled putters and unparalleled headcovers” for use on the golf course, and other accessories for golfers.

It was announced today that Swag Golf will be releasing three officially-licensed golf club/putter covers featuring Superstar and Legend designs, beginning with a custom cover for WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

“Whether the last time you watched was 20 years ago or last week, everyone has their favorite Superstar… Today we are excited to announce our newest licensing agreement with @WWE! #swaggolf #golf #WWE #milliondollarman #TedDiBiase,” Swag Golf tweeted.

You can see a photo of the DiBiase cover below. The other designs will be revealed on Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more.

Day 12 of the 12 Days of Swagmas we’ll be dropping officially-licensed covers featuring THREE Superstar and Legend Designs, beginning with @WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. Who else are you hoping to see tomorrow at NOON CST? Tell us 👇 — Swag Golf (@swaggolfco) December 16, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.