Endeavor’s new company that is formed when WWE and UFC officially merge later this year will be called TKO Group Holdings.

It was previously revealed that the new WWE – UFC public company would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “TKO” ticker, but now an Endeavor spokesperson has confirmed to CNBC that the new combined sports entertainment company will be known as TKO Group Holdings.

It was also said that UFC and WWE will retain their respective names as part of TKO Group.

WWE and Endeavor are hoping to create a sports entertainment giant valued at more than $20 billion with the merger. The deal is expected to close later this year after they receive regulatory approval from the United States Department of Justice.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will also be the CEO of TKO Group, while Vince McMahon, WWE’s controlling shareholder, will serve as Executive Chairman of the new company. Dana White will stay on as UFC President, while Nick Khan will stay on as WWE President. Endeavor will own a 51% stake of the new company, and WWE shareholders will get the remaining 49%.

