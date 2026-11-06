WWE will reportedly be handling commentary for Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event from its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, rather than having the announce team on location in Saudi Arabia.

According to one source, WWE’s commentary team is not among the personnel who have traveled to Riyadh ahead of the November 7 event.

After asking around about the situation, Johnson was informed that the announcers are scheduled to call the action remotely from WWE Headquarters in Stamford.

The report follows previous details regarding WWE’s production plans for Crown Jewel, which will see a significant portion of the broadcast handled remotely from the company’s Connecticut headquarters.

Production and satellite trucks will be stationed at WWE HQ, allowing personnel in Stamford to oversee major aspects of the broadcast while an on-site crew handles cameras, audio equipment and other production responsibilities in Saudi Arabia.

WWE is reportedly sending fewer production staff members than usual to Saudi Arabia, although a sizable crew remains on location to assist with the event.

Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday, November 7, from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)