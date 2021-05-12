WWE has been named as a finalist for four prestigious FAXIES Awards.

Presented by Cablefax, The FAXIES Awards have honored “people, shows, and networks who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content” for more than 15 years now.

WWE has been announced as a nominee for the following award categories:

* Overall Social Media Presence: WWE’s Social Media team

* Social Media Campaign: The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary

* Digital Team of the Year: WWE Advanced Media Group

* New Product or Launch: WWE ThunderDome

The 2021 FAXIES Awards will be held via digital ceremony on Thursday, June 10 at 4pm ET. You can find full details on the awards at this link.

