CM Punk and Roman Reigns are officially set for a major showdown on the final WWE Raw before WrestleMania 42.

WWE has confirmed that both Punk and Reigns will appear on next week’s episode of Raw, which takes place live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show will serve as the go-home edition ahead of WrestleMania 42, setting the stage for one of the biggest matches of the year.

“CM Punk and Roman Reigns will appear LIVE this Monday on the last WWE Raw before WrestleMania,” the social media announcement released by WWE read.

The announcement comes on the heels of Punk’s explosive segment earlier this week. During Monday’s Raw, Punk delivered a scathing pipe bomb promo aimed directly at Reigns, blasting him for not appearing on the show and unloading with several pointed insults in the process.

Reigns’ absence did not go unnoticed, and Punk made sure to capitalize on it, further intensifying the already heated rivalry between the two.

Now, with both men confirmed for the same show next week, expectations are high for a face-to-face confrontation just days before they collide on the grand stage.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Reigns vs. Punk set to headline night two for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

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