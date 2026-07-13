WWE sent an email to the Club WWE waitlist on Monday, laying out details for the upcoming membership preview.
The preview window opens this Friday, July 17.
Annual membership is priced at $99. “Founding members” will get added perks, including a membership kit stocked with exclusive items.
Founding members will also be offered a discounted ticket deal for SummerSlam.
The Club WWE email announcement reads as follows:
Club WWE Founding Member Preview opens this Friday, and here is everything included when you sign up.
FOUNDING MEMBER KIT: Get a package of unique and exclusive items made just for founding members.
FIRST LOOK AT THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE: Be among the first fans to explore the Club WWE digital experience before the full launch. See some sneak peaks of the new and exclusive content coming to Club WWE.
BONUS POINTS: Founding Members earn bonus points from day one to get a head start on rewards.
SUMMER SLAM TICKET OFFER: Founding Members get an exclusive ticket offer for SummerSlam. More details to come.
Secure your spot. Membership is just $99 a year. That’s $8.25 per month when you sign up for a year.
Club WWE is HERE!! 🔥
Join the waitlist NOW: https://t.co/c6KfWhxAbM pic.twitter.com/ZukLRcEJol
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2026